Black Trump supporter attacked at Cheesecake Factory over MAGA hat: report

The Cheesecake Factory is said to be investigating an incident at their Miami location after a black customer claims he was verbally attacked by both staff and patrons alike over his “Make America Great Again” hat, the Daily Wire reports.

Eugenior Joseph, 22, was reportedly dining with his girlfriend’s family at the Dadeland Mall location of the restaurant on Mother’s Day. His MAGA hat allegedly drew the attention of a female staff member, who gathered her co-workers to confront him, a witness told the site. The witness further claims about a dozen of those employees circled his table, pointing fingers.

"So then all the employees started standing there, saying things out loud, like, 'I'm going to knock his head in so hard his hat's going to come off," the source said.

Other witnesses for The Daily Wire say some employees used the n-word in reference to Joseph when speaking among themselves, and another brandished his fists.

At one point, Joseph claims he and his girlfriend got up to use the restroom, and upon exiting, were greeted by the employees, who were “clapping and yelling, and just screaming things at me.”

Joseph and his girlfriend’s family eventually left the restaurant, only to run into police waiting outside, the report says. It is unclear who called the police to the restaurant. Witnesses say the police did not file any charges against the restaurant or employees.

The Daily Wire claims to have viewed footage and photographs that confirm witness reports. The site also says the footage shows the family speaking with multiple police officers who arrived at the restaurant.

The Cheesecake Factory has since released a statement regarding the incident, though the company has not confirmed whether anyone at the Dadeland Mall location has been charged with any crime, or disciplined.

"No guest should ever feel unwelcomed in one of our restaurants and we are taking this matter very seriously," reads a statement obtained by the Daily Wire. "Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. We are conducting an investigation and will take the appropriate corrective action."