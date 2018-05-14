Ex-Chipotle manager, accused of stealing $626, gets $8 million for wrongful termination

The former manager of a California Chipotle Mexican Grill who was accused of stealing more than $600 was awarded nearly $8 million for wrongful termination Thursday.

Jeanette Ortiz was accused in 2015 of stealing $626 in cash from a safe at the Fresno restaurant. Ortiz’s bosses claimed the theft was caught on camera, but she was never shown the video because her bosses told her the evidence had been destroyed.

Ortiz filed a wrongful termination suit after she was let go. A California jury ordered the restaurant to pay Ortiz $7.97 million in damages, according to the Fresno Bee.

The jury ruled Ortiz was a victim of a scheme to defame her for filing a worker’s compensation claim for a job-related wrist injury caused by carpal tunnel syndrome, the newspaper reported.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before a verdict was reached. Jurors awarded Ortiz $6 million for emotional distress and $1.97 million for loss of wages, according to the Bee.

A Chipotle spokeswoman declined to comment on the panel’s decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.