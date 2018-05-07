McDonald's celebrates Big Mac's 50th anniversary with hamburger-themed Coke can

The Big Mac turned 50 last month, and the fast food chain is celebrating by teaming up with another icon – Coca-Cola.

Brazilian agency DPZ&T is marketing the anniversary by turning the McDonald’s staple into a limited-edition Coca-Cola can.

“We have done something unprecedented, a mashup of two great icons,” says Rafael Urenha, chief creative officer for DPZ&T, Adweek reported. “It’s such a special tribute that only Big Mac could receive: a Coca-Cola can specially made for it.”

The can, which was revealed last week, features a modern representation of the classic sandwich: two patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, sesame seed bun and, of course, special sauce.

“Five decades deserve a great celebration,” Dan Gertsacov, CMO for McDonald’s in Latin America, said in an announcement of the can design, Adweek reported. “This is why we decided to show the power of this partnership that has always worked out; after all, a Big Mac with Coca-Cola is an ongoing perfect combination.”

It seems fitting for McDonald’s to turn to Coca-Cola to celebrate such a special anniversary, seeing as the fast food chain has been praised for having the best tasting Coke.

The special can will be given out this week. However, the can is only available in South America and the marketing team revealed only influencers and McDonald’s superfans will be able to get their hands on it.

Guess the rest of the McDonald’s-loving folks will just have to celebrate with a regular, edible Big Mac sandwich instead.