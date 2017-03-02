There's a reason McDonald's Coca-Cola tastes different

Have you ever noticed a difference in the taste of a McDonald’s Coca-Cola compared to that served by other fast-food companies?

If so, it’s not in your head.

The fast food chain recently revealed something a lot of us have probably long been wondering: Why does the Coca-Cola taste so good at McDonald’s?

According to McDonald’s, the company follows Coca-Cola’s exacting guidelines to make sure the beverage is as consistent in taste as its bottled soda. To begin with, the syrup is delivered in stainless steel containers to help preserve the flavor of the ingredients.

Then, the company explains, "water and Coca-Cola syrup are pre-chilled before entering our fountain dispensers with the ratio of syrup set to allow for ice to melt."

McDonald's says it keeps it also keep its fountain beverage systems cold to maximize each drink's refresh factor and uses a filtration method for its water to maintain “a gold standard.”

Lastly, McDonald’s supplies customers with a straw that is slightly wider than average, which ideally allows the soda's taste to fully spread throughout your taste buds.

That’s all there is to it.

