Martha Stewart joining Food Network's 'Chopped' as a judge

Domestic diva Martha Stewart has heaped another title on her plate: culinary reality game show judge.

On April 10, Discovery Networks announced that the lifestyle guru will be joining the cast of Food Network’s long-running “Chopped” as a judge, Variety reports.

FAST-FOOD WORKERS HELP POLICE CAPTURE KFC ROBBER

Though the network did not specify whether Stewart would be replacing one of the current judges ‒ Alex Guarnaschelli, Amanda Freitag, Geoffrey Zakarian, Aarón Sanchez, Maneet Chauhan, and Marc Murphy ‒ or simply joining the cast, they did confirm “Chopped” is ready to “up the ante this year.”

The author of 89 cookbooks will surely give contestants a run for their money with her “food expertise, impeccable credentials and discerning critique” at the judge’s table, The Daily Meal reports.

HEINZ RELEASES NEW MAYOCHUP CONDIMENT JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

While further details remain vague for now as to Stewart’s exact role in the fast-moving show, fans can surely count on Stewart to serve up advice with her signature sense of wit and charm.

Joining the 38th season of “Chopped” will mark the 76-year-old’s fourth major television venture since finding success with “Martha Stewart Living,” “Martha” and of course, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS