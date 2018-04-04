McDonald's customer throws smoke grenade through drive-thru window

A McDonald’s in DeKalb County, GA, near Atlanta, was closed after a customer threw a smoke grenade into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.

Police told Channel 2 Action News an unidentified customer placed an order at the drive-thru Monday evening. After the customer paid for the food, the person then threw the device inside the restaurant and sped off.

PONY-RIDING TEEN ORDERS CARROTS AT MCDONALD'S DRIVE-THRU

The device is described as being a grenade that produces smoke and is usually used during paintball games, according to officials, Action News reported.

Maj. Brandon Gurley with the Brookhaven Police Department told Action News it was "a commercial-type smoke grenade that can be purchased online or any fireworks, paintball, airsoft-type facility."

The bomb did not hurt anyone, but did frighten employees.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Police say the suspect was in a dark SUV. Investigators are looking at surveillance video to help identify the vehicle.