Pony-riding teen orders carrots at McDonald's drive-thru

A 15-year-old girl was out for a ride on her pony, Savvanah, when she decided to treat her four-legged friend to a bite to eat.

Wallace Cruickshank steered Savvanah into a McDonald’s drive-thru in Cleethorpes, UK, where they had been riding, while Cruickshank's parents stayed in the background recording.

McDonald’s has a policy that allows only “road-going motor vehicles” in the drive-thru lane.

“The drive-thru facility is designed for motor vehicles and, on balance, we are concerned that use by cyclists could compromise their safety through: the necessarily close proximity with motor vehicles; the limited visibility of cycles (particularly given the sharp corners of the drive thru lane); and the difficulties of carrying food and drinks and retaining full control of a bicycle. We are able to serve 'class 3' mobility scooters as these are designed for road use,” the company said, the Grimsby Telegraph reported.

However, the fast food chain made an exception for the teenager and let Cruickshank make her order: a bag of baby carrots.

In the video, Cruickshank is surprised McDonald's let her through with her horse, but Savvanah doesn't seem to complain after an employee hands over the carrot sticks.

Cruickshank was excited to have gotten away with the stunt, but her mother, Lisa, was even happier.

“I’m so proud as she is so quiet but on her pony she’s so confident,” Lisa told the Grimsby Telegraph.