Fast food chain will no longer serve pot smokers

A fast food chain restaurant in Gulfport, MS, is taking action against customers smoking marijuana in the drive-thru.

SONIC DRIVE-IN EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR POSING IN RESTAURANT ICE MACHINE

A Sonic Drive-In location posted a laminated sign on the restaurant’s window informing customers that their illicit habit will not be tolerated:

“ATTENTION: If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.” The notice is signed “Management.”

Store manager Yasman Freeman told the Sun Herald that the sign was posted about two weeks ago after a patron blew smoke in the face of an underage employee. She said the employees were also tired of smelling marijuana when taking orders at the drive-thru window.

The sign has been getting a lot of attention, Freeman said.

“There have also been a lot of pictures (of the sign) taken,” she said to the Sun Herald.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But it also seems to have done the job. Freeman said the smell of weed has not been a problem since the sign was posted.