Little Caesars to give out free lunch after 'crazy' NCAA upset

Whoever said that there is no such thing as a free lunch hadn’t yet lived through this year’s NCAA basketball tournament.

University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA tourney history Friday evening, as the 16th-seed knocked out Virginia, the #1 seed, in the opening round of March Madness, 74-to-54.

Here’s where the free lunch comes in: seems that Little Caesar’s Pizza had promised that if any 16th seed knocked out a #1 seed, they’d give everyone a free lunch.

The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time. You can click here for the details. Enjoy!

This article originally appeared on Fox 8 Cleveland.