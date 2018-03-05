Burger King teams up with UFC star Conor McGregor for spicy new sandwich release

Burger King has unleashed a spicy new sandwich, and like its UFC spokesperson Conor McGregor, the sandwich packs quite a punch.

BURGER KING RESTAURANT AIRED RAUNCHY SEX SCENE ON DINING ROOM TV, SAYS FAMILY

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a hotter version of the hamburger chains popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which was added permanently to the menu in 2016.

The Burger King mascot punched up the introduction of fiery fowl to the menu by hand delivering it to MMA champ, Conor McGregor – “the only person who can handle the heat,” a press release said.

The chicken sandwich is more than a meal to McGregor, who frequently refers to himself as “King” and stars in a short commercial for the new menu item where he dredges up past beefs.

Like one with fellow UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagodomedov, who called McGregor a chicken after a fight, kicking off a trash-talking war between the two mixed martial artists.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

McGregor also calls back to a previous feud with boxer Floyd Mayweather in the short while he pals around with the Burger King mascot on his private jet.

No word on if the spiced sandwich will give you McGregor's impressive grapling skills, but it is available nationwide at participating restaurants.