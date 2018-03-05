Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food

Burger King teams up with UFC star Conor McGregor for spicy new sandwich release

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The self-appointed MMA king is pairing up with the Burger King for its latest sandwich.

The self-appointed MMA king is pairing up with the Burger King for its latest sandwich.  (Burger King)

Burger King has unleashed a spicy new sandwich, and like its UFC spokesperson Conor McGregor, the sandwich packs quite a punch.

BURGER KING RESTAURANT AIRED RAUNCHY SEX SCENE ON DINING ROOM TV, SAYS FAMILY

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a hotter version of the hamburger chains popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which was added permanently to the menu in 2016.

McGregor Burger King

Burger King  (Burger King chose McGregor to help them unleash the new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich because he's "the only person who can handle the heat." )

The Burger King mascot punched up the introduction of fiery fowl to the menu by hand delivering it to MMA champ, Conor McGregor – “the only person who can handle the heat,” a press release said.

The chicken sandwich is more than a meal to McGregor, who frequently refers to himself as “King” and stars in a short commercial for the new menu item where he dredges up past beefs.

Like one with fellow UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagodomedov, who called McGregor a chicken after a fight, kicking off a trash-talking war between the two mixed martial artists.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

McGregor also calls back to a previous feud with boxer Floyd Mayweather in the short while he pals around with the Burger King mascot on his private jet.

No word on if the spiced sandwich will give you McGregor's impressive grapling skills, but it is available nationwide at participating restaurants.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.