Father and daughter's ‘Redbone’ remix to sell Girl Scout cookies goes viral

These days, young girls are more creative than ever in their attempts to market Girl Scout cookies. From vlogging painfully honest critiques to setting up shop outside a weed dispensary, Generation Z knows how to make a sale. But one trooper is rising above the rest with an adorable remix to Donald Glover’s “Redbone” — the psychedelic soul song that opens Academy Award-nominated thriller "Get Out."

In “Girl Scout Cookies,” Seymore Harrison Jr. — adorned in a purple “Citizen of Wakanda” "Black Panther" shirt — and a doe-eyed Charity Joy tag-team what might be the cutest baked goods sales pitch of all time. The video, which was posted on February 18, already has nearly 2.5 million views.

“Thin Mints, you wanna order some before it’s too late. We also got Trefoils and they taste great. Tagalongs will make you feel fine,” Charity sings to an instrumental track.

“Samoas are coconut cookies with caramel. You wanna get them now because they’re gonna sell. I promise it is worth your time,” the two join in together. “If you want ‘em, you can have ‘em. If you need ‘em, you can buy ‘em, oh! If you want ‘em, you can buy ‘em. Now stay woke, buy these cookies. Girl Scout sellin’ delicious cookies. Now stay woke, buy these cookies. Don’t you wait too late.”

According to Charity’s Girl Scout page it’s this young business woman's first year selling cookies.

"She set her goal for 1,300 and placed it on her vision board because that gave her a trip to Disney," Charity's mom, Patrice Harrison, told The Daily Meal. "She had been to Disney this past summer but I became extreme ill while there and was hospitalized and my husband was out of town so she wanted to reach her goal to go as a family."

So far, the cute kid has sold over 1,800 boxes out of a new 2,500 goal that would also help her peers unlock fun rewards and activities. People wishing to support Charity's campaign can do so by purchasing four or more boxes of cookies that cost $4 to $6 each.

But in other news, if you’d rather drink your sweets, Dunkin’ Donuts is introducing three Girl Scout-inspired flavors nationwide on February 26. USA Today reports that the breakfast brand will offer Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, and frozen beverages.

This story originally appeared in The Daily Meal.