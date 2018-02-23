Restaurant celebrating National Meatball Day with $100 meatball

Meat lovers preparing to celebrate National Meatball Day might expect to score a good deal, but one New York restaurant is taking the opposite approach by serving up the Italian classic for $100.

The hefty cost will get you just one meatball and a glass of wine on March 9 at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Manhattan to celebrate the food holiday.

The high-priced dish is a twist on the restaurant’s popular Kobe beef meatballs, which normally sell for $13. The specialty version is made of wagyu beef and winter truffles, stuffed with truffle caciocavallo cheese and foie gras, topped with a creamy shallot and champagne sauce, NY Daily News reports.

“We wanted to utilize some of the finest ingredients available to provide our guests with a decadent and unique tasting experience available for one day only, Juan Tourn, executive chef at Davio’s, told the Daily News.

You’ll be able to wash your high-priced meatball down with a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo, a red wine from the northern Italian region of Piedmont, according to the Daily News.

This decadent meatball will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 9, but be sure to request it 24 hours in advance.

If the price tag is a little too steep for your budget, you can always celebrate your love of meatballs with Olive Garden’s Meatball Pizza Bowl, a bread bowl filled with 10 meatballs and cheese for around $6.99, depending on the location.