Olive Garden now serves a bowl full of cheese and meatballs

For those who wished lunchtime restaurant options came with more cheese and meat, Olive Garden is here.

OLIVE GARDEN IS SERVING ITALIAN-STYLE PASTA 'NACHOS'

The Italian food chain has released an incredibly rich and dense Meatball Pizza Bowl that is, as its name suggests, a bowl made out of crispy crust and filled with Italian cheeses, hearty meat sauce and 10 meatballs.

SFGate reported that the meaty dish clocks in at one pound with a freshly-baked crust that can span six or seven inches across “depending on how much the pizza dough spreads,” according to a spokesperson for Olive Garden.

The cheese-heavy dish has already made it onto Olive Gardens menu, but only as part of the Lunch Duos. So, if you’re planning on indulging, maybe consider scheduling an afternoon nap to go with it.