Colorado burrito restaurants closed following salmonella outbreak

Two Mexican restaurants just outside of Denver, Colo., have been forced to shut down following a salmonella outbreak earlier this week.

The Burrito Delight restaurants in Fort Lupton and Dacono were temporarily closed by the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment after 10 people ─ including one child who was admitted to the hospital ─ became infected with food poisoning, Food Safety News is reporting.

VEGAN YOGURT RECALLED FOR CONTAINING MILK

Carrie Hanley, Weld County director of community health services, said Thursday she expects more salmonella cases to be reported in the coming days, adding that this “has the potential to become a large outbreak.”

The infections are being traced back to two separate Burrito Delight-catered events on the Aims Community College campus on Feb. 9 and Feb. 13, where five people were said to be sickened, KUSA reported.

Two more were possibly linked to another catered “work function,” while two additional children became ill after eating at the Fort Lupton location, KUSA added.

One of those children was later admitted to the hospital.

WOMAN BUYS FISH FROM COSTCO, FINDS LIVE WORM INSIDE

Food Safety News further noted that Burrito Delight’s Fort Lupton location was inspected Thursday and was cited for multiple violations, such as employees failing to wash their hands and a dead mouse in a sticky trap.

The two restaurants will be allowed to reopen once staff are retrained and the facilities are determined to be in clean, operating order during a subsequent investigation. Weld County, however, does not plan to further fine or penalize Burrito Delight.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The loss of business is penalty enough,” said the department’s director of environmental health services.