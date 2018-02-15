Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Restaurants

P.F. Chang’s offering ‘Pyeongchang Lettuce Wraps’ following on-air flub by Chicago news station

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
A Chicago ABC affiliate displayed the wrong graphic during its coverage of the Olympics, and P.F. Chang's has been having fun with it ever since.

A Chicago ABC affiliate displayed the wrong graphic during its coverage of the Olympics, and P.F. Chang's has been having fun with it ever since.

The marketing team for the Pyeongchang restaurant chain — pardon us, we mean the P.F. Chang’s restaurant chain — has a great sense of humor.

Following a highly publicized gaffe by Chicago’s ABC news affiliate during their 2018 Winter Olympic coverage, P.F. Chang’s is offering a new promotion for its newly renamed “Pyeongchang Lettuce Wraps.”

FEMALE OLYMPIANS ON TEAM USA SAY THEY WANT TO WEAR BLACK TO SUPPORT #METOO MOVEMENT

“If you haven’t heard, there was a graphics mix up at a Chicago TV station that alluded to P.F. Chang’s as hosts of a certain winter sporting event,” reads a message posted to the official P.F. Chang’s website. “Though it’s not true, we thought it would be appropriate to give the people what they want.”

SEE IT: THE OLYMPIC MCDONALD'S WAS DESIGNED TO LOOK LIKE A VALUE MEAL

The restaurant added that it would be renaming its P.F. Chang’s Lettuce Wraps in honor of the news station’s viral flub, and that customers can score a free order of these new “Pyeongchang Lettuce Wraps” along with the purchase of any entrée.

The deal is only valid on Feb. 15 for dine-in patrons only, and redeemable by presenting a barcode included in the restaurant’s announcement.

P.F. Chang’s has had a good sense of humor about WLS-TV’s mix-up since Saturday, when the station mistakenly displayed an on-screen graphic reading “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of “Pyeongyang 2018.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for WLS-TV later explained that the station had originally prepared a “P.F. Chang 2018” graphic for a sports anchor’s satirical segment, but accidentally displayed the image during the station’s Olympic coverage.

The station has since apologized for the gaffe.