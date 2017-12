It’s the guac of the town!

This avocado, at five pounds, 3.6 ounces is officially the world’s heaviest, Guinness World Records confirmed this week.

Hawaii resident Pamela Wang was on a walk in Kealakekua when she stumbled across the colossal fruit in November.

“I pick up avocados every day,” Wang told West Hawaii Today. “But this one . . . it was hard to miss!”

A typical avocado weighs about six ounces.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.