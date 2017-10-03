Nicolas Cage becomes the face for Japanese junk food

Nicolas Cage has a new business venture – snack foods.

The “Face Off” star has teamed up with Japanese snack brand, Riska, to promote his new movie, “Bin Laden is my Prey," by plastering his face on a popular Asian treat – Umaibo.

Umaibo is an inespensive cylindrical stick of puffed corn that comes in sweet, salty and spicy flavors and costs about 10 yen ($0.09). Typically the food packaging has cartoon characters smiling with giant mouths, but for the promotion of Cage’s upcoming flick, his smiling and bespectacled face will be used instead.

The cheap Japanese snack staple won’t be sold in stores, however. Only those who purchase advance tickets to “Bid Laden is My Prey,” on sale October 13 at participating theatres around Japan, will receive a limited edition Nicolastick.

The film – which was released November 2016 in the United States with the title “Army of One” – hits Japanese theaters later in October.

Riska will not be creating a flavor to go along with the promotion. Instead, the Nicolastick will be a repackaging of their corn-chowder flavor.

This isn’t the actor’s first foray into Japanese marketing. In the early 2000s, Cage did a series of commercials for Sankyo pachinko pinball machines that aired only in Japan.