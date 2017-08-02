Muslim family says McDonald's employees deliberately hid bacon in McChicken sandwiches

A Muslim organization is calling for the firing of McDonald’s employees in Decatur, Ala., after a Muslim family claimed to have found pieces of bacon hidden in their McChicken sandwiches.

"The bacon was either on top of the chicken or hidden underneath within the sandwich so (the consumer) couldn’t tell if it was there or not,” said Khuala Hadeed, the head of the Alabama’s Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), in a statement to the Decatur Daily.

Hadeed is also calling the incident “an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry,” as Islam forbids its followers from eating pork, reports AL.com.

According to Hadeed, the family was visiting from New York when they stopped by McDonald’s for a bite to eat. They ordered 14 sandwiches for the group, but soon took notice of a “smoky” taste they didn’t recognize. Upon inspecting the sandwiches, they found small pieces of bacon inside each sandwich.

"It doesn't sound like a mistake, especially on 14 sandwiches," said Hadeed. Hadeed’s group, the CAIR, also posted footage of the family’s find to YouTube.

The owner of the Decatur McDonald’s has since denied any wrongdoing by his employees, though he has yet to address if he believes the family is falsifying their story, or if the bacon was merely a mistake.

“We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” McDonald’s owner Rick Walter told Decatur Daily. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served."

Hadeed, however, isn’t buying it.

“[The family eats] McChicken all the time at McDonald's,” she told AL.com. “They knew what they ordered — they know what's in the sandwich.”

A representative for McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.