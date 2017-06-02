Gordon Ramsay really hates these American foods

Gordon Ramsay has some strong opinions about a few classic American dishes.

The celebrity chef recently appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote his new series, “The F Word.” In the interview, Colbert asked Ramsay if there are any American foods he hates.

“I’m not a big fan of grits…they’re very rich, heavy, sometimes a bit greasy,” Ramsay revealed. Sorry, Southerners.

Later in the interview, Ramsay goes on to talk about his hatred for American-style sandwiches. “You go to a deli and the sandwich is like f---ing 12 feet tall,” Ramsay said.

Colbert quickly came to the defense of sandwiches. “That’s the sandwich of a super power, my friend. Back when you had an empire, your sandwiches were much larger,” he said.

Ramsay also shared the story of an American Thanksgiving dinner he attended, telling Colbert they served a deep-fried turkey, and clearly Ramsay was not impressed.

“It was f---ing disgusting. Dry turkey…there’s a reason we only eat that turkey once a year,” he said. To which Colbert humorously responded, “I'm from the south, everything is deep fried. We dip it in concrete, and then we deep fat fry it."

Even though Ramsay doesn’t like several American foods, that isn’t stopping him from expanding his restaurant business. The chef, who currently has restaurants in California, Nevada, New Jersey and New York, plans to open six new locations in the U.S., Delish reports.

While not all six locations have been announced yet, one will be in Baltimore and the other in New Orleans, according to Delish.

“The F Word” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.