Gordon Ramsay to open first ever 'Hell's Kitchen' themed restaurant

Las Vegas just got a little more sinful and a lot hotter.

Award winning restaurateur and notoriously foul-mouthed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is set to open the first ever "Hell’s Kitchen" themed eatery based on his long running high-stakes cooking competition series.

The restaurant is set to make its debut this winter at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Fans of the show have been asking us to bring a Hell's Kitchen restaurant to life since day one, so I'm thrilled to finally be doing it here at Caesars Palace," Ramsay announced in a Facebook video.

"A key element of the show's success has always been the diners' experience, so we are excited for guests in Las Vegas to feel like they too are part of the show—flames and all."

According to Food & Wine, the team from Caesars Palace’s team says the restaurant design will be created by Jeffrey Beers International. Diners are promised "an experiential and immersive destination restaurant” and "will feel transported to the studio set, as if they are participating in the globally popular television show.”

The large venue is expected to sit 300 people. It will serve brunch, dinner and boast a full bar menu as well as offer indoor and outdoor patio dining.

The celebrity chef is no stranger to the Vegas food scene. He already owns four restaurants in Sin City-- Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, which recently debuted at The Linq Promenade.

The 17th season of Ramsay's hit show kicks off later this year. On May 31, the celebrity chef will debut a brand new show -- "The 'F' Word"-- a cooking competition show that pits families against each other in a fast paced cookoff.