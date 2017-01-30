5 things you didn't know about Miller Lite

When Miller Lite first hit the market in the early 1970s, it sent shockwaves through the American beer industry.

It was the era of fad diets, before the boom of craft beer, and a lower-calorie alternative to the American staples of Bud, Coors, and Miller was just what the “Me” generation was looking for.

Miller Lite remains a top-selling beer to this day, and even if it is your standby, we bet that there’s a lot you didn’t know about it.