The CEO of Dippin’ Dots wants to make amends with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer by hosting an "ice cream of the future" social in the nation's capital.

Over the weekend, several news outlets took note of Spicer's Twitter history, which features several critical posts about the frozen treats company.

In 2010, Spicer posted, “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future.”

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

And a year later, he doubled down, tweeting, “I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are not the ice cream of the future.”

I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 22, 2011

THE REAL STORY BEHIND TRUMP'S INAUGURATION CAKE

In 2011, he even tweeted a report that the company had filed for bankruptcy.

Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy http://t.co/xPifdujD — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 4, 2011

After penning an open later to the press secretary which called for an amicable truce, Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer was welcomed on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning to discuss the company's efforts to thaw Spicer's allegedly icy view of the company.

“We offered to bring Dippin’ Dots to the White House and have an ice cream social," Fischer said.

So far, it sounds like Spicer may finally be ready to accept some sweets. Fischer continued, "Press secretary Spicer responded back with a considerate response saying it sounds good and maybe we can do something for the veterans and the military so we thought that was a great idea."

Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for the those who have served out nation & 1st responders https://t.co/G9BPmVAXKS — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 24, 2017

FOR THE LATEST FOOD FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

Dippin' Dots, which calls itself "the ice cream of the future," has seen double-digit sales growth for the past three years across the U.S. and 13 countries. The company reported gross sales of over $400 million in 2016.

The space-like, ice cream bubbles, produced in Paducah, Ky. can be found at football stadiums, and theme park venues like Universal and Six Flags.

Fischer says Dippin' Dots understands the current administration has a lot on its plate right now but reiterated that he's ready to go to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. any time.

"When it works for them, we'll be there with a truck full of Dippin' Dots."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.