KFC lives up to its “Finger lickin’ good” slogan with edible nail polish

Since when did licking your fingers in public become cool?

KFC Hong Kong has unveiled a brand new way for fried chicken lovers to get their salty or spicy fix—edible nail polish.

The Finger Lickin’ Good nail polish range comes in two signature KFC flavors—Original Recipe, a light taupe with brown sparkles, and Hot &Spicy, a fire engine red with deep maroon sparkles. It’s designed to keep customers suckin’ and lickin’ long after their meal is over.

No this isn’t a super delayed April Fool’s stunt. But how does it work?

Simply apply and dry like regular nail polish-- then start licking. According to AdWeek, the polish flavors are infused with "natural ingredients" the restaurant uses in its chicken recipes.

The campaign is the brainchild of advertising behemoth Ogilvy & Mather. KFC released a funky music video around the project, hoping to entice Hong Kongers to stop by their nearest KFC and sample the nail polishes. People who try out the polishes can then vote for a flavor to go into mass production.

"The recipe for our edible nail polish is unique and was specifically designed to hold the flavor, but to also dry with a glossy coat similar to normal nail polish," says Ogilvy creative director John Koay. "This campaign is designed to be intriguing and fun to increase excitement around the KFC brand in Hong Kong."

So if you see someone with a beautifully manicured hand chewing away at their fingernails, you’ll know why.

While the idea of eating nail polish may seem novel, KFC isn’t the first company to turn its 11 spices into vampy varnish. Kid Licks manufactures organic edible nail polish in flavors like Beet Red and Sour Carrot Orange. The chicken chain hasn’t said exactly what’s in its polishes but Kid Licks uses corn starch and acacia to keep their finger paints sticky and shiny.