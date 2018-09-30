Serena Williams goes topless, sings 'I Touch Myself' in breast cancer awareness video

Serena Williams is going out of her comfort zone for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The tennis star went topless and sang a cover of Divinyls’ hit “I Touch Myself” for a new breast cancer awareness music video. Williams posted the video on her Instagram on Saturday, saying she participated in the campaign to remind women to regularly check themselves.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams captioned the video. “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world."

"Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that," she said.

Williams said the music video is part of the “I Touch Myself Project” in honor of Divinyls’ lead singer Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer in 2013.

SERENA WILLIAMS HAD DANGEROUS BLOOD CLOTS, BURST C-SECTION AFTER DAUGHTER ALEXIS OLYMPIA'S BIRTH

Williams previously opened up about her personal health struggles after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. The athlete told Vogue in February she had dangerous blood clots in her lungs that led to a burst C-section wound due to intense coughing days after childbirth. She was bedridden for six weeks after coming home from the hospital.

On Thursday, Williams penned an emotional Instagram post to her daughter.

“I will always protect you. I will always stand up for you. I will always guide you. I will always be with you you. I was put here to be your mom. I love you like nothing I’ve ever loved before. I thank Jehovah everyday for you. Your momma,” Williams captioned a photo of her daughter running and holding a tennis ball.