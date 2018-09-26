Bill Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson speaks out after his sentencing

Supermodel Janice Dickinson, one of dozens of women to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault, has spoken out the day after the comic, once called “America’s Dad,” was sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars for another attack.

“The harrowing memory of the rape continues to this day,” said Dickinson in a statement released Wednesday through her lawyer, Lisa Bloom. “At one point, I moved to Milan, Italy, to get away, where I hoped not to see or hear of Cosby again.”

“But the rape is etched into my soul,” Dickinson continued. “I was never the same. I will never be the same.”

During Cosby’s retrial for the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, Dickinson testified that she was drugged and violated by the disgraced funnyman inside her Lake Tahoe hotel room in 1982.

Dickinson was one of six accusers, along with Constand, to take the stand at the retrial which saw Cosby convicted of sexual assault, and sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of three years in prison.

The model was nearly booted from Cosby’s sentencing for laughing loudly during a break in the proceedings.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.