Pregnant Hilary Duff confronts paparazzi who she says was stalking her: 'This is not OK'

Hilary Duff is not putting up with a persistent paparazzo.

The "Younger" star, who is currently nine months pregnant with her second child, took to social media on Saturday to share her frustrations with a relentless photographer, who she says had been following her excessively, from her sister's house to her son's soccer game.

Hilary Duff Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Selfie Featuring a Gold Ring

"Followed me to run errands. I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now," Duff wrote in the caption for the video, which shows the photographer sitting in his car. "This is not ok. I am 9 months pregnant. When people say that’s what you get for signing up to be a celebrity it honestly makes me sick. This is every day of every month and it’s simply not ok. If a non 'celeb' (I’m sorry to use that word) was dealing with this the law would be involved."

Duff can also be heard in the video asking him politely to stop trying to snap photos of her.

Hilary Duff Jokes that Son Luca Is 'On the Fence' About Baby No. 2

"I'm nine months pregnant, I have the flu, and I've asked you once to leave me alone, can you please stop taking my picture? You're like, hunting me down," she says in the clip.

The photog tells her, "I didn't get any photos," to which the 30-year old star responds, "I know, but I feel very uncomfortable."

Before driving away, the man tells her "I lost my whole morning, I didn't get any photos."

Hilary Duff Says She and Matthew Koma Will 'Crush It' as Parents Despite ‘Tough Days’

Duff, who is expecting a baby girl with with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, has had to shut down paparazzi and body shamers in the past.