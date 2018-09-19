Kylie Jenner reveals she made a 'life-changing' food decision

It took more than 21 years for beauty mogul and reality television superstar Kylie Jenner to try this for the first time — and she liked it.

Jenner revealed Tuesday on Twitter she had cereal with milk for the first time in her life and it did not disappoint.

“last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing,” Jenner wrote, later adding she always liked to eat her cereal dry.

When asked which cereal she was eating, Jenner said Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The mother of one also added some key details about her cereal experience.

Jenner’s revelation didn’t come without some flak over social media.

“Try French fires with ketchup to,” one Twitter user suggested.

“Have you ever tried butter on bread,” another user asked.