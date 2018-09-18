Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian moving to Chicago?

Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian going to call the Windy City their new home?

On Monday, the "Yeezy" rapper, 41, revealed that he plans on going back to his hometown of Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Per the outlet, West was attending Chance the Rapper's open mic event for high school students, "Open Mike," at Harold Washington Library when he made the surprise announcement.

“I’ve got to let you all know, that I’m moving back to Chicago,” West is heard saying in a video posted to Twitter.

“I’m never leaving again," he stated.

A rep for West did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to TMZ, citing sources, West and Kardashian, 37, have already found a place in Chicago. However, the couple, who share three kids — son Saint, 2, and daughters North, 5 and Chicago, 8 months — are still keeping their homes in Los Angeles.

West's announcement comes on the heels of him revealing that he was launching a Yeezy office in Chicago earlier this month. "We’re putting a Yeezy office in Chicago," the star tweeted on Sept. 9.