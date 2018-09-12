Norm MacDonald's 'Tonight Show' appearance canceled after #MeToo comment

Norm Macdonald’s scheduled appearance on 'The Tonight Show' was canceled Tuesday after the publication of a Hollywood Reporter interview in which the comedian apparently lauded #MeToo’s slowing down and defended Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum had intended to promote his new Netflix program, “Norm MacDonald Has a Show,” ahead of its Sept. 14 premiere.

In The Hollywood Reporter interview, Macdonald gave his thoughts on the recent controversies of C.K. and Barr, saying: “There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, “What about the victims?” But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

In Nov. 2017, C.K. became the latest casualty in the burgeoning #MeToo movement, in which scores of men in media, politics and entertainment were accused of sexual assault or misconduct.

In May 2018, ABC cancelled Barr’s short-lived show, "Roseanne," after Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a sernior adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Macdonald’s defense of the two comedians was met with swift backlash.

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” a spokesperson for the late-night talk show said Tuesday night.

Macdonald later apologized via Twitter, writing: “Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.”

"The Tonight Show" will compensate for Macdonald’s absence by extending a segment with actor Matthew McConaughey, Deadline reported.