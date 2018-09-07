Wife of CNN's Van Jones files for divorce: report

The wife of CNN political commentator Van Jones has reportedly filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jana Carter, who is an attorney and the niece of former president Jimmy Carter, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court on Friday.

According to the outlet, Van and Jana, who married in 2005, seperated back in May. They have two sons.

TMZ reports that Jana is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, who are minors, as well as spousal support.