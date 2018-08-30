Expand / Collapse search
Louis C.K. 'rape whistle' joke made two women uncomfortable: report

Louis C.K. is accused of making a joke about rape whistles on his Sunday night performance in New York City, according to two women who reportedly were uncomfortable with the bit. 

It was the comedian's first public performance since allegations against him emerged from a New York Times report. He released an official statement to Fox News in November admitting to sexually harassing five women.  

The two unnamed women who sat for C.K.'s Sunday set said it was "similar to his usual material," Vulture reported, but included a play on the phrase "clean as a whistle" leading up to a joke about rape whistles not being clean. 

"When he said 'rape whistle' people were laughing, and I was just sitting there like oh my [expletive]," the women told Vulture. "This is so uncomfortable and so disgusting. Everyone around me was laughing. That was just depressing." 

The women reportedly said that men and women reacted differently to his presence. 

"It felt like there were a lot of aggressive men in the audience and very quiet women," she told Vulture. "It’s the kind of vibe that doesn’t allow for a dissenting voice. You’re just expected to be a good audience member. You’re considered a bad sport if you speak out."

One man shouted that it was "good to have [C.K.] back," the women said. 

"Our voice is definitely not going to be prioritized in that space," one of the women told the publication. "How do you think the women in that room felt? It's just really frustrating." 

Fox News reached out early Thursday to the comedy club where C.K. performed, and was told "no comment." The person who answered the phone said he'd pass on the reporter's information.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry in November alleged that the comedian either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to The New York Times but was not identified.

In his official statement at the time, he expressed remorse, saying he "wielded" his power "irresponsibly." 

