Metallica releases details of 'hardcore' watch line with Nixon

Heavy metal lovers will soon be able to show their Metallica fandom with a watch line coming out this fall.

“We’re stoked to announce our newest collaboration: the @Nixon x Metallica hardcore collection is now available for pre-order at Metallica.com. ⌚️ #nixonxmetallica,” the band said in a Monday Instagram post.

Metallica — which consists of members Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich — says online fans can snap up the watches on Nov. 5.

The group only had praise for the watch company in a Monday post.

“They are the perfect partner for us ... independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality, and we’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various ‘Tallica members to create watch bands (with proceeds going to the Musicians Assistance Program),” the band said.

BEYONCE, JAY-Z FAN WHO RUSHED THE STAGE AT SINGERS' CONCERT FACING CHARGES

There are nine watches in all, with varying price points. Four of the Time Teller watches, with model names like “Ride the Lightning” and “Kill Them All,” go for $125.

A Sentry Leather “Seek & Destroy” watch goes for $200. Both a Sentry Leather “Black Album” watch and a Corporal SS “...And Justice for All” watch cost $250 a pop.

The line also features two 51-30 watches. One of those, the 51-30 “Master of Puppets” version, costs $500 and echoes artwork from the 1986 album of the same name.

The other, the 51-30 Tide Ltd “Sanatarium” model, costs $750. The band says it’s a “very limited run collectible.”