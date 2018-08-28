Meghan Markle's on-screen father vowed he would be there 'no matter what's going on'

Meghan Markle’s on-screen father Wendell Pierce shared a special moment with the American actress before she became Britain’s Duchess of Sussex.

The 54-year-old, who played Robert Zane in USA Network’s “Suits,” told UK’s Telegraph Tuesday he still “cherishes” one memory with the 37-year-old before they filmed the finale of Season 7 – the last episode they starred in together.

He told Markle, who appeared as Rachel Zane in the legal drama, that he was her friend “no matter where you are or what’s going on.”

“We had a moment I cherish,” explained Pierce. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up [in the scene]. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on – if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you – you can call me.’”

Pierce, who previously starred in HBO’s “The Wire,” also discussed the racism that was directed at Markle after he was cast as her father.

“Like gravity, [racism is] there, it exists,” he said. “You should always be vigilant for it and prepared for it.”

Back in February, Pierce revealed on Harry Connick Jr.’s chat show that he and Markle used to talk about her romance with Prince Harry “in code” to prevent spreading gossip.

“We always talked about him in code really,” he explained. “You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh I’m going to London, coming from London,’ whatever.”

While many of Markle’s “Suits” co-stars attended the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May, Pierce admitted he was “unable to attend” the big day. He instead chose to celebrate from home.