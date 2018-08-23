Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana with sweet hobby: 'I absolutely relish it'

Like mother-in-law, like daughter?

Meghan Markle apparently shares a sweet hobby with her husband's late mother, Princess Diana — and it's giving royal fans nostalgia.

Both the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana enjoyed an old school habit that many no longer participate in: handwriting letters.

In a post on her now inactive lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle reportedly revealed her passion about mail, particularly sending handwritten letters to friends and family members. In response, many fans were quick to point out Princess Diana, too, was known to spend time writing letters.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WILL NOT HAVE CUSTODY OF THEIR CHILDREN: REPORT

"Amongst the throwback things that I love (a ’62 porsche speedster à la Dylan McKay in 90210, a bevy of Vargas girls, a Busby Berkeley film, or cooking over a charcoal grill), what trumps all is my love of writing (and receiving) a handwritten note," Markle once wrote, according to The Mirror.

Plus, Markle gushed, there's a joyful feeling you get when receiving a response.

"I absolutely relish it. I know my mailman's name, I race to the door when the mail comes (usually just fliers or bills), but I always hold out hope there will be a letter. A sweet letter. And that I will have the tactile experience of un-creasing the paper, reciting the words, and holding someone's thoughts in my hands," she continued.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FAMILY TREE INCLUDES THOMAS MARKLE, DORIA RAGLAND, SAMANTHA GRANT AND BEYOND

Royals author Andrew Morton told The Mirror Princess Diana appreciated writing letters, and even volunteered to personally respond to those who sent gifts and letters with a thank you note.

"[She] sat down to answer many of the 47,000 letters of congratulation and 10,000 gifts which the wedding generated," Morton said, referring to Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 marriage ceremony.

Numerous letter written by Princess Diana have surfaced over the years.

In February, three letters from Princess Diana and her lady-in-waiting sent to a friend of an AIDS victim were sold at an by Henry Aldridge & Son.

"[The letters] demonstrate the empathy and generosity Diana was able to show to some of the more vulnerable members [of] society and just illustrate what an incredible person she was," auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told Fox News on Feb. 19.

In 2017, letters sent by Princess Diana to a Buckingham Palace official, including one revealing Prince Harry was "constantly in trouble" at boarding school, sold at auction for thousands of dollars.

Princess Diana, who was famed for her charitable work, died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after sustaining fatal injuries in a Paris car crash.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.