Korn frontman opens up about death of his wife

Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis opened up about the death of his wife, Deven Davis, in a letter he shared on social media Wednesday.

Davis, 47, revealed his late wife suffered from mental health issues before her death last week. Deven Davis, a former adult actress, died Friday at the age of 39.

“Over the past decade, my wife has been very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect,” Jonathan Davis shared in the letter. “I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend.”

Deven Davis was estranged from the Korn frontman with him filing for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ. The pair married in 2004 and have two children together.

“Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving, and hilarious person,” Jonathan Davis wrote.

He continued: “If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy, and know that they are not a bad person, they are suffering. I want California law to change to help people like me help others get the help they need.”

In conclusion, the rocker vowed to raise their children “the right way.”

“Deven, I love you bebe. I’ll never love anyone the way I loved you, and I’ll never get over losing you. I promise I’ll do everything in my power to raise our precious boys the right way, teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly, and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids.”

"She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving, and hilarious person." - Jonathan Davis on his wife, Deven

Jonathan Davis alleged Deven Davis battled drugs for more than 20 years, and had been to rehab six times. He also claims she "is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” according to TMZ.

Deven went missing from a sober home last Friday, and hadn’t been seen for a week before her death, the gossip website reported.

Davis’ cause of death is not yet known.