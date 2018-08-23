Kim Kardashian reveals her 20-lb weight loss: 'I'm 116 lbs. and it just feels good'

Kim Kardashian West is "really proud" of her new weight.

After dropping 20 pounds, the mother of three revealed in a new interview with E! News that she now weighs 116 pounds.

"I do work out really hard in the gym, about an hour and a half every, single day, heavy weights," she says of her fitness routine. "So, I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like, even my mom [Kris Jenner] pulled me aside maybe a week ago and she's like, 'I need to talk to you, it's really important.' And she pulls me in a closet and is like, 'What are you doing?' She says, 'I don't care what, I just need to know.' And I was like, 'Mom, I've been working out really hardcore.'"

"I was almost 140 forever and now I'm, like, 116 and it just feels good," she continues. "I didn’t see results right away, but if you really stick with something and you're consistent, you will. So, I love it."

But Kim couldn't have done it alone! She credits her bodybuilder for helping her get in tip-top shape.

"I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year," she reveals. "September is our one-year anniversary. It's taken a long time and I haven't given up."

Hmmm what should I wear tonight? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT

As for her her diet, Kim says she has cut out a lot of sugar -- and has gotten better at self-control.

"I don't eat it the way I used to," she shares. "It doesn't really do it for me. I've kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it, and so I really do control that now."

"I mean, I work out so hard, I don't want to ruin it," she adds. "[But] I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream, that's my one go-to. I love dulce de leche, chocolate chip cookie dough and cookies 'n' cream."