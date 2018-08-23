Kim Kardashian addresses rumors she's considering having a fourth baby with Kanye West

Rumors are swirling that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are already thinking about baby No. 4 — but the television reality star said that's news to her.

Kardashian, 37, responded to media reports that claimed the famous couple were planning on having a fourth child with their last remaining embryo, which a source told Us Weekly was male.

"I don't know, I read that, I read something ... none of that was true," Kardashian clarified to E! News on Tuesday. "I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so ... I don't know."

The couple welcomed their third child, Chicago, via surrogate on Jan. 16. Kardashian and West are already parents to daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2.

Kardashian has been open about her journey with a gestational carrier, revealing she had been told by doctors it would be risky for her to “carry on [her] own.”



“Doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” Kardashian wrote on her website after Chicago was born. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

While Kardashian said in the past she wanted a big family, the star has made it clear she wants to keep the focus — at least, for now —on her career, husband and their three children.

However, Kardashian didn't confirm nor deny whether or not the topic would come up on episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"We start filming Season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show," Kardashian hinted to E! News. "But as of now, no."

