Kim Kardashian's bikini pic body-shamed by users mocking her toe

A body positive Instagram photo posted by Kim Kardashian was flooded with negative comments this week after users zoomed in on the reality star's toenails. Critics called the social media mogul's toes "gross" and questioned why one of her toenails was "yellow."

Kardashian posted a picture of her toned body in a two-piece swimsuit, thanking celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara for getting her in shape and changing her lifestyle for the better.

"When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference," Kardashian captioned the Instagram photo taken on a beach in Turks and Caicos, garnering more than 2 million likes.

The reality star continued, "I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle."

But it didn't take long for the trolls to attack the star's appearance – this time, for a bizarre reason: her feet.

"Zoom in on her foot and look at her toenail," one Instagram user instructed the crowd.

"I just came to see the pinky toe," another added.

A Twitter user then shared a close-up of Kardashian's pinky toenail online, recieving dozens of retweets and replies.

"This toe damn near gave me a HEART ATTACK," a Twitter user commented.

"SAME, IM LIKE "im sorry, is that yellowwww???" another replied.

Fans of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star quickly came to her defense, scolding anyone who chooses to body-shame.

"You people are so sad body shaming is not acceptable in any shape or form. Before you comment look at yourself, you are all a disgrace!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

"Just ignore these people that is body shaming you! You are still a beautiful mother and you've got the best body, people are jealous," another added.

After days of speculation, Kardashian clapped back at the haters, posting a clear picture of her feet in the sand, showcasing her colorful pedicure without saying a single word.