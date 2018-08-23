Ed King, former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who co-wrote 'Sweet Home Alabama,' dead at 68

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King died Wednesday. He was 68.

King’s family announced his passing on his Facebook page. King died at his home in Nashville, they said.

The rocker played guitar for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975 and from 1987 to 1996. He co-wrote one of the band’s classic songs “Sweet Home Alabama.”

He was also a member of Strawberry Alarm Clock, according to the Tennessean.

King joined the band in 1972 when he replaced Leon Wilkeson on bass. He decided to leave the band in 1975 during the group’s Torture Tour.

Steve Gaines replaced King in 1976. Gaines, his sister Cassie and leader singer Ronnie Van Zant were among the band members who were killed in a plane crash in 1977.

King rejoined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1987, but was forced to leave the band again in 1996 due to congestive heart failure, according to Food Republic.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 along with all the pre-crash members of the band.