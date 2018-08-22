'Queer Eye' alum Carson Kressley makes subtle dig at Netflix reboot

The Emmys are turning 70, and the Television Academy brought together some of this year’s nominees at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles to celebrate.

“Are we 70 already? Gosh, I remember the first one like it was yesterday,” Carson Kressley, who was the fashion expert on the original iteration of “Queer Eye,” joked with Variety at the TV Academy’s (platinum) performer peer group celebration on Monday night.

“We’re so lucky to work in TV,” added Kressley, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge, on an uncharacteristically serious note. “It’s really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

However, the “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” veteran couldn’t resist a jab at the revised Fab Five’s Netflix reboot. “I’m thrilled that they’re nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004,” he said.

“Drag Race” star Kameron Michaels praised the progress that has been made, saying, “I never thought I would see drag on TV let alone 12 nominations for Emmys, but we had a sickening season, and RuPaul killed it.”

“I’ve watched the Emmys since the beginning of my life and practiced a little speech because as an actor, who hasn’t?” asked Adina Porter, who is nominated for “American Horror Story: Cult” and will also appear on the upcoming “Apocalypse” season of the show. “I didn’t realize it was 7-0 until I actually became part of it all. My favorite part of the Emmys is ‘In Memorial,’ and now, being nominated, I think, ‘Well, I probably will be in a clip of ‘In Memorial’ when I die.’ Hopefully that won’t be for a long, long time. I’m very happy to be a part of the club.”