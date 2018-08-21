Kim Kardashian goes to restaurant with 5-year-old daughter North, sits at a separate table

Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows over the weekend by dining at fancy Miami restaurant Carpaccio, while her daughter and nanny sat at a separate table.

A spy who posted about it online said “#sad.”

3 generations @fendi #MeAndMyPeekABoo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

But sources close to Kardashian tell us that 5-year-old North was lunching sans mom because Kardashian was being followed by a videographer and she didn’t want North in the shot, lest the footage end up on TV. (However, North appears frequently on the family’s reality show.)

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.