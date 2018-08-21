Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian goes to restaurant with 5-year-old daughter North, sits at a separate table

By Oli Coleman | New York Post
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West wear matching black ensembles and have their hair done identically in high, curly ponytails as they attend Beautycon Los Angeles in Hollywood, CA.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West wear matching black ensembles and have their hair done identically in high, curly ponytails as they attend Beautycon Los Angeles in Hollywood, CA.  (Perez-Nic/X17online.com)

Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows over the weekend by dining at fancy Miami restaurant Carpaccio, while her daughter and nanny sat at a separate table.

A spy who posted about it online said “#sad.”

 

3 generations @fendi #MeAndMyPeekABoo

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

But sources close to Kardashian tell us that 5-year-old North was lunching sans mom because Kardashian was being followed by a videographer and she didn’t want North in the shot, lest the footage end up on TV. (However, North appears frequently on the family’s reality show.)

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.

 