Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral

Disney Channel star comes out as gay in emotional Instagram post

By | Fox News
Actor Garret Clayton came out as a gay man in an emotional Instagram post to fans.

Actor Garret Clayton came out as a gay man in an emotional Instagram post to fans.  (ABC)

A Disney Channel star came out as a gay man by way of an emotional post on Instagram about his upcoming movie, “Reach.”

Garrett Clayton, who starred in the Disney Channel’s “Teen Beach Movie” as well as NBC’s “Hairspray: Live” took to the social media platform on Monday to discuss his role in “Reach” and why he felt it was an important film for him to be a part of. In his explanation, he almost offhandedly revealed for the first time that he’s in a long term relationship with a man.

“When I read the script for REACH, I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of. I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and - on top of it all - myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events,” the 27-year-old star wrote.

With the release of my new movie REACH coming up, I thought it was important to explain why I took on this project in the first place. REACH deals with some very serious and timely topics that have affected me personally, and have likely influenced many of your lives as well. (I also prefer to share things that are particularly important for me here on my IG) instead of in some random magazine or online article - because you are the ones that have been rooting for me and following me on my professional and personal journey in life. When I read the script for REACH, I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of. I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and - on top of it all - myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events. These topics - not always easy to discuss- are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all. This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person... then it was all worth it. ♥️

A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on

According to Deadline, “Reach” is a dramedy that follows a socially awkward genius who plans to kill himself after years of being picked on by a bully. However, things change when he befriends a new student at his school.

Clayton went on to explain that he hoped the themes tackled in this movie will allow him to provide some guidance for those that may be experiencing something similar without being able to put words to it.