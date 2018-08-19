David Foster's daughter Sara says her friends 'always wanted to date' her dad

David Foster’s daughter Sara said her father’s “essence and aura” has always attracted women, even her friends.

Sara Foster, 30, told Us Weekly that her 68-year-old father is “like forever young.”

“His essence and his aura is that of like a 40-year-old,” Foster said about her father. “My 30-year-old friends have always wanted to date him. Always!”

Foster also spoke about her father’s engagement to singer Katharine McPhee, who is 34 years younger than David Foster. The couple announced in early July they got engaged during their romantic trip to Italy. The news caused such a stir that McPhee, 34, defended her engagement on social media.

Sara Foster also hit back at critics on Saturday and said the “age difference [between David Foster and McPhee] means nothing” and that people should “mind their own business.”

“People need to just get over it,” she told the magazine.

Sara Foster has previously gushed about her future stepmother.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Foster told Us Weekly last December. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it."

"We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does," she added.

David Foster’s other daughter, Erin, also gave her seal of approval to the engagement shortly after the announcement in July.

Erin — who is a year older than McPhee — commented on her father's Instagram post, "Mommy," while Sara jokingly responded, "Out of the country. What did I miss?"