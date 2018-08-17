Bill Cosby slammed over Aretha Franklin Twitter tribute

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was slammed by social media users on Thursday after tweeting a tribute to the late soul singer Aretha Franklin.

Cosby, 81, tweeted his thanks to Franklin, who sang a song for the sitcom “A Different World,” a spinoff of “The Cosby Show” that focused on Denise Huxtable played by Lisa Bonet.

Franklin, the "Queen of Soul,” died Thursday at age 76 of advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Aretha Franklin – I want to thank her for her wonderful voice singing the theme song of ‘A Different World.’ She made a big, strong, positive impact on that series,” Cosby tweeted.

He said he would pay tribute to Franklin by listening to her music.

“I am playing a cut from her CD – the title of the song is ‘Wholy Holy’ – and she’s live in a church. Bon Voyage …. Bill Cosby in person,” Cosby continued.

Social media users mocked Cosby, some saying he should be in jail. In April, a jury found Cosby guilty of sexual assault. He was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home 14 years ago.

“Aren’t you supposed to be in jail,” one person tweeted.

“How [you] tweeting from jail?” another social media user wrote.

“Wifi must be good in cell block c!” another person tweeted.

Cosby is slated to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.