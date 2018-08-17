Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed

Aretha Franklin's viewing, funeral plans set

By Mesfin Fekadu | Associated Press
close
'Queen of Soul' passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer; Fox News looks back at the life and legacy of the music legend. Video

Singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76

'Queen of Soul' passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer; Fox News looks back at the life and legacy of the music legend.

Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in her hometown of Detroit.

The late singer's publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Friday that the funeral, to be held at Greater Grace Temple, is limited to the Queen of Soul's family and friends.

Public viewings will take place Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.