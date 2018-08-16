Scarlett Johansson is world's highest-paid actress

Black Widow brings home the bacon!

Forbes has just released its World’s Highest-Paid Actress list for 2018 and Scarlett Johansson is the top earner, thanks in large part to her unstoppable Marvel alter ego. Between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018, the 33-year-old actress pulled in $40.5 million before taxes.

Coming in at second is Angelina Jolie with $28 million, the majority of which comes from her payday for "Maleficent 2," which is currently filming. Rounding out the top three is the perennially bankable Jennifer Aniston, who may not have a big film role this year, but her endorsement contracts with Aveeno, Smartwater and Emirates airlines are incredibly lucrative. And it’s a safe bet that Aniston might climb the list next year with her upcoming Apple TV series co-starring Reese Witherspoon, who also made the list -- coming in at number five with $16.5 million.

Filling out the top five is Jennifer Lawrence. She claims fourth place with $18 million for her role in the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" as well as her contract with Dior.

Also featured on the top list are Mila Kunis (No. 6, $16 million), Julia Roberts (No. 7, $13 million), Cate Blanchett (No. 8, $12.5 million) and Melissa McCarthy (No. 9, $12 million).

And newcomer Gal Gadot made the list, claiming No. 10 with $10 million, thanks largely to her salary for returning to play Wonder Woman again in the upcoming sequel to the smash hit 2017 eponymous film.

Notably absent from this year's list is Emma Stone, who claimed first place last year with $26 million for her Oscar-winning performance in the film "La La Land."