Justin Bieber's dad welcomes baby girl

Meet the newest Baby Bieber.

Jeremy Bieber, Justin‘s father, announced early Thursday that he and wife Chelsey Rebelo had a baby girl.

“We welcomed a healthy baby ‘Bay Bieber’ born at 830 am,” he captioned a selfie of him, Rebelo and their new baby.

He also tweeted the news, writing, “Just Welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl.”

The couple announced in February they were expecting their first child together. Bieber, 43, is already a dad to the “Sorry” crooner with his first wife, Pattie Mallette, along with children Jazmyn, 10, and Jaxon, 8, with second wife Erin Wagner.

Rebelo, 30, has one daughter named Allie from a previous relationship.

Bieber and Rebelo tied the knot in February.

