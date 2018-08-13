Expand / Collapse search
Kylie Jenner keeps 21st birthday celebrations going in Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner already celebrated her 21st birthday with friends and family but her pink-themed blowout wasn't enough for the young reality star.

Days after turning 21, the makeup mogul flew to Las Vegas with boyfriend Travis Scott to continue not only her birthday celebrations, but also to celebrate Scott's new album "Astroworld."

Jenner kept her hair blonde after dying it lighter for her birthday party last week as she donned a vintage Gucci mini dress in Vegas.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

KYLIE JENNER'S 21ST BASH SHUT DOWN BY COPS; INSTAGRAM MODEL WHEELED OUT ON STRETCHER

The new mom showed off her fit figure in a series of seductive shots seemingly from her hotel room.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She also teased a new makeup product in one post where she shared what items she used for her glittery-look.

"G L A M! Born To Sparkle liquid shadow (bday collection), Champagne Showers highlighter (bday collection), Coconut lip liner with Bare Matte Lip, & New Blush Sneak Peeeeek!," Jenner wrote.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

KYLIE JENNER, TRAVIS SCOTT POSE FOR A SEXY GQ PHOTO SHOOT

Her boyfriend also posted a sweet birthday message for Jenner on Instagram.

"Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness," Scott shared.

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Jenner and Scott, 26, welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February.