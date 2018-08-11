Kesha rear-ended by paparazzi while traveling to documentary premiere after party

Kesha suffered a party foul before even going into the party.

Arriving at The VNYL to celebrate a screening of her documentary “Rainbow: The Film,” the pop star’s vehicle was rear-ended by a paparazzo Thursday night, a source told Page Six.

But the fender-bender didn’t stop Kesha from being escorted into the East Village club around 10:30 p.m.

We’re told she eventually swapped her open-toed heels for Vans sneakers, and “took it easy all night,” sticking to Diet Coke with lemon while her crew sipped on Palomas made with Patrón tequila.

The documentary, which screened at the Metrograph, was released Friday on Apple Music.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.