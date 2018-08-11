Carrie Underwood shows first photo of baby bump after second pregnancy announcement

Just a few days after announcing that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, were expecting a second child, Carrie Underwood has surprised fans again with a new photo of her baby bump.

On Friday, the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer revealed the first photo of her baby bump on her Instagram. In the dark backstage photo, the star stands behind the curtain of the stage at the at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., while cupping her new baby bump through her sequin dress. Underwood's silhouette is in clear view with the illuminated stage of the packed theater behind her.

The 35-year-old star captioned the photo, "@ opry ❤️"" with a heart-shapped emoji.

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

On Wednesday, the "Cry Pretty" singer shared the news with fans that she and her husband were expecting their second child together. The star shared a video on her Instagram detailing the news.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond!" a joyous Underwood shared. "This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited, and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us."

But that wasn't the only surprise for Underwood fans. The baby news came at the same time that the star revealed the news that she will be embarking on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May 2019.

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to son Isaiah, 3. The couple celebrated eight years of marriage last month.

The singer recently opened up about missing her chance to have a big family with Fisher.

"I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood told Redbook magazine. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older."

She also opened up about having "a few more downs than ups last year" after a scary fall left her with a broken wrist and 50 stitches in her face.

"A lot happened in 2017 during my 'off year,'" Underwood told the latest issue of the mag. "I love it when people say, 'You took a year off.' I’m like, 'You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.' There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me."